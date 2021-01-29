McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 2.2% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 80.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after buying an additional 625,506 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $119,734,000 after acquiring an additional 536,880 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 64.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $137,796,000 after acquiring an additional 245,600 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 185.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 270,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,055,000 after acquiring an additional 175,291 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $36,202,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.61.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD stock opened at $206.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.92. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

