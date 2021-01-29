McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.61 and a 200-day moving average of $96.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.85.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

