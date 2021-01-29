Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Mayville Engineering worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 13.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 184,411 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 43.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,086,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 330,327 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Mayville Engineering by 55.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mayville Engineering by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. 33.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $283.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 0.61. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $14.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $91.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

MEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Mayville Engineering from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

