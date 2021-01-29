Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 315.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 10.9% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 56,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 166,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCO stock traded down $5.02 on Friday, hitting $265.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,098. The firm has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $305.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.08.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

