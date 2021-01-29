Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Invests $572,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. CSX makes up about 1.1% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in CSX by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,508,000 after acquiring an additional 452,819 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in CSX by 5.2% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 296,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after acquiring an additional 14,793 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in CSX by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in CSX by 19.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.08. 186,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,459,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $97.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.