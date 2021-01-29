Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. The Southern makes up about 1.7% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after acquiring an additional 132,960 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in The Southern by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 31,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,741.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

The Southern stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.53. 91,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,236,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.47. The firm has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

