Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Analysts expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Maximus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.97. Maximus reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maximus will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $923.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.07 million.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

MMS stock opened at $76.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.92. Maximus has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $400,520.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,958.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $848,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,131. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Maximus by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 926,364 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,373,000 after acquiring an additional 54,098 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 620,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 492,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,065,000 after purchasing an additional 51,851 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 419,396 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 32,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Maximus by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 410,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,090,000 after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

