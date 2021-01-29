Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) fell 10.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.49 and last traded at $43.50. 3,117,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 2,033,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

