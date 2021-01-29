Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Trading Up 7.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) shares were up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $160.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Match Group traded as high as $146.79 and last traded at $141.52. Approximately 3,646,545 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,413,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.55.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.15.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $3,652,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,098,248.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 676.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,338,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,815,000 after buying an additional 14,232,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 344.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,141,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957,671 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 810.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter valued at $520,700,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Match Group by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,522,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.42, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.29.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

