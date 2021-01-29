MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MasterCraft Boat in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.17 million. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

MCFT opened at $26.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $499.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter worth approximately $936,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 19.7% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 89,719 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

