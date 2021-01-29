Marten Transport, Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Marten Transport in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th.

Shares of MRTN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,317. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marten Transport by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Marten Transport by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Marten Transport by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

