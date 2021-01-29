Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) (LON:MSLH) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) (LON:MSLH) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) from GBX 605 ($7.90) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

LON:MSLH opened at GBX 640.50 ($8.37) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.85. Marshalls plc has a one year low of GBX 6.54 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 857.50 ($11.20). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 711.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 683.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

