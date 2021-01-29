Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) fell 10.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $121.89 and last traded at $122.15. 1,192,016 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 295% from the average session volume of 302,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on VAC. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 2.54.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.80 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 11,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total value of $1,552,362.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,351,606.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John E. Geller, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,571,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 105,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,501,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,109 shares of company stock worth $6,215,136 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

