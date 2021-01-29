Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marlin Business Services had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%.

MRLN traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.26. 2,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,379. The firm has a market cap of $170.76 million, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 0.98. Marlin Business Services has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $9.08.

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.