Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marlin Business Services had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%.
MRLN traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.26. 2,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,379. The firm has a market cap of $170.76 million, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 0.98. Marlin Business Services has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $9.08.
Marlin Business Services Company Profile
