Markus Sieger Acquires 7,799 Shares of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Stock

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Director Markus Sieger acquired 7,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $49,133.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CYTH opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $8.73.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Cyclo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

