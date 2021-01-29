Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,400 shares, a growth of 7,922.2% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,008,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MWWC stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Marketing Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Get Marketing Worldwide alerts:

About Marketing Worldwide

Marketing Worldwide Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, painting, and distribution of automotive accessories for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket; and industrial components for the commercial machinery industries primarily in North America. The company's primary automotive accessory products services include the refinishing of blow-molded spoilers, front and rear fascia systems, side skirts, door panels, extruded body-side moldings, and interior components.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Marketing Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marketing Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.