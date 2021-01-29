MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 on February 24th

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.
MarketAxess has increased its dividend by 81.8% over the last three years.
Shares of MKTX opened at $536.55 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $548.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 73.90 and a beta of 0.41.
MKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Compass Point upped their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $576.00 to $588.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.82.
In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,200 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.59, for a total value of $2,270,478.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,783,697.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total value of $23,171,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 850,356 shares in the company, valued at $480,595,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,200 shares of company stock worth $29,266,161 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.
Read More: What is the Current Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.