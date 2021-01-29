MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 on February 24th

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

MarketAxess has increased its dividend by 81.8% over the last three years.

Shares of MKTX opened at $536.55 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $548.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 73.90 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Compass Point upped their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $576.00 to $588.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.82.

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,200 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.59, for a total value of $2,270,478.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,783,697.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total value of $23,171,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 850,356 shares in the company, valued at $480,595,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,200 shares of company stock worth $29,266,161 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

