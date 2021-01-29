Markel (NYSE:MKL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Markel (NYSE:MKL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $1,033.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Markel strives to grow via acquisitions and organic initiatives as these not only diversify and strengthen its portfolio but also expand its international footprint. Solid performance at Insurance and Reinsurance segments of Markel should drive premiums. The company stands to benefit from its niche focus and effective management of insurance risk. Markel is banking on the strength of its underwriting, investment and Markel Ventures operations, which position it well for long-term growth. It boasts a sturdy capital position, which enables it to deploy capital effectively via share repurchases. Shares of Markel have underperformed the industry in last six months. However, escalating expenses due to higher underwriting, insurance expenses continue to put strain on margin expansion. Also, exposure to catastrophe loss induces underwriting volatility.”

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,116.60.

NYSE MKL opened at $981.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,009.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,012.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Markel has a fifty-two week low of $710.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,347.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Markel will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel in the third quarter valued at $50,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

