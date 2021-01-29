Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Announces Earnings Results

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marine Products had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.37%.

MPX stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.41. The stock had a trading volume of 31,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,781. The firm has a market cap of $555.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02. Marine Products has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $22.61.

Get Marine Products alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Marine Products in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marine Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand name.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.