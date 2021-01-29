Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, an increase of 1,324.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of MRRTY opened at $2.50 on Friday. Marfrig Global Foods has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.

Separately, Santander downgraded shares of Marfrig Global Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Marfrig Global Foods SA operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil and internationally. The company is involved in the production, processing, distribution, and sale of animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sauces, and desserts.

