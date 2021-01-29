Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Down 6.9%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s share price traded down 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.71 and last traded at $29.57. 2,594,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 1,386,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.23.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

