Marathon Oil Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.20 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.53.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $7.56 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

