Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Short Interest Up 1,741.1% in January

Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,200 shares, an increase of 1,741.1% from the December 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 412.4 days.

OTCMKTS MNGPF opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. Man Group has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.12.

Get Man Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Man Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.