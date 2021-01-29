MahaDAO (MAHA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.80 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 37.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MahaDAO token can currently be purchased for about $9.39 or 0.00027626 BTC on major exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00048689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00124335 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00262983 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00065752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00064863 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00033664 BTC.

MahaDAO Token Profile

MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,999,967 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,568 tokens. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

