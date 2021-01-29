Magna International Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Magna International in a research note issued on Sunday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the company will earn $3.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magna International’s FY2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Magna International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Magna International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Magna International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Magna International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.28.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $72.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.83. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. Magna International has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $77.59.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Magna International by 134.9% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,475,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867,003 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Magna International in the third quarter worth about $37,632,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Magna International by 969.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 607,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after buying an additional 550,430 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new stake in Magna International during the third quarter worth about $10,597,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Magna International during the third quarter worth about $7,545,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

