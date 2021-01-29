Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) (TSE:MPC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.45

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2021 // Comments off

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) (TSE:MPC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.45 and last traded at C$4.30, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.32.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.92. The company has a market cap of C$251.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) (TSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.69 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.9799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MPC)

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,595,277 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 120,565 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 116,689 square feet of net rentable area of office property.

