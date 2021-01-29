Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) (TSE:MPC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.45

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) (TSE:MPC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.45 and last traded at C$4.30, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.32.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.92. The company has a market cap of C$251.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) (TSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.69 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.9799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,595,277 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 120,565 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 116,689 square feet of net rentable area of office property.

