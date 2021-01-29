Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.93

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and traded as high as $7.10. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 132,834 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MCN)

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

