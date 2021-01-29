Madden Advisory Services Inc. Sells 999 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 332.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.95. 11,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,426. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $98.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

