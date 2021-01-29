Madden Advisory Services Inc. Sells 471 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.6% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 207,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 42,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 33,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 1,147,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,043,000 after buying an additional 67,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,217,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,851,262. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $75.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

