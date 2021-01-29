MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target Raised to $65.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $52.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MTSI. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.45.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $64.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.48.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $127,503.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,736.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $28,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,393 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,837. 32.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 42,911 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 593,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,198,000 after purchasing an additional 237,591 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

