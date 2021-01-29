MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Issues Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) updated its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.46-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $148-152 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.33 million.MACOM Technology Solutions also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.46-$0.50 EPS.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $59.64. The company had a trading volume of 17,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,005. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $64.32. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -69.77, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Barclays raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.82.

In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $28,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $2,369,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,393 shares of company stock worth $9,227,837 in the last ninety days. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

