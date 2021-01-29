Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

NASDAQ MCBC traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $8.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Macatawa Bank has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67.

Separately, TheStreet raised Macatawa Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

