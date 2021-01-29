LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.63.

LYB stock opened at $87.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.45. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $99.86.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $156,268.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

