Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Price Up 6% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $56.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lyft traded as high as $46.86 and last traded at $46.22. 6,462,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 6,334,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.62.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Lyft from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.18.

Get Lyft alerts:

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $72,909.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $196,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 875,047 shares of company stock worth $43,503,722 in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lyft by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,394,491 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $65,969,000 after buying an additional 1,499,500 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 25.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,916,408 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $135,447,000 after acquiring an additional 983,228 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Lyft by 481.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 572,019 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,759,000 after purchasing an additional 722,019 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Lyft by 28.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,081,236 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $84,888,000 after purchasing an additional 688,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lyft by 105.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,185,886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,672,000 after purchasing an additional 609,746 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.29.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.