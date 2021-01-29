Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Price Up 6% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $56.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lyft traded as high as $46.86 and last traded at $46.22. 6,462,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 6,334,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.62.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Lyft from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.18.
In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $72,909.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $196,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 875,047 shares of company stock worth $43,503,722 in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.29.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.
