LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) Given a €560.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) received a €560.00 ($658.82) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €520.00 ($611.76) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €500.00 ($588.24) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €550.00 ($647.06) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €551.00 ($648.24) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €440.00 ($517.65) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €530.13 ($623.68).

MC stock opened at €517.00 ($608.24) on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a one year high of €260.55 ($306.53). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €505.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €442.15.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

