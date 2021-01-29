Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Given a C$12.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LUN. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) to C$12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.35.

TSE:LUN opened at C$11.68 on Monday. Lundin Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$4.08 and a 1 year high of C$12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The stock has a market cap of C$8.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.02.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$800.47 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.7513169 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman acquired 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$570,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at C$924,480. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 33,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,306.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,432,446.10. Insiders acquired 228,330 shares of company stock worth $1,114,706 in the last 90 days.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

