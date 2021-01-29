Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Down 22.5%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)’s stock price dropped 22.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.91. Approximately 51,283,891 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 20,115,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 247,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

