Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by CNB Bank

CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 859 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 286.3% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 36,854.8% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 11,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,264 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LULU. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.45.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $6.80 on Friday, hitting $323.44. 29,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,498. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.52, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $354.13 and its 200 day moving average is $343.14. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

