Lucas Capital Management Has $1.36 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lucas Capital Management lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.6% of Lucas Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 246,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 27,548 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 455,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.02.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

