LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Trading 5.1% Higher

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)’s share price traded up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $111.37 and last traded at $110.65. 1,135,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 717,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPLA. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LPL Financial from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.64.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $347,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $496,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,525 shares of company stock worth $1,418,221 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 31.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,869,000 after buying an additional 268,025 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,516,000 after acquiring an additional 722,589 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at about $57,503,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 34.0% during the third quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 670,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,369,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 654,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,323,000 after acquiring an additional 223,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.