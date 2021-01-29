LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Price Down 5.7%

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) dropped 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $103.88 and last traded at $105.25. Approximately 1,257,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 692,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.62.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $347,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $574,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,525 shares of company stock worth $1,418,221 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in LPL Financial by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in LPL Financial by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 52,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

