Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 6,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 42,212 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW stock traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.86. 132,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,260,906. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.46. The stock has a market cap of $122.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

