Loveless Wealth Management LLC Takes $224,000 Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 6.3% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 5.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 97.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in NorthWestern during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NWE shares. Barclays cut NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $54.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $80.52.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.