Loveless Wealth Management LLC Sells 803 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.86.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.