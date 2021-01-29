Loveless Wealth Management LLC Sells 65 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $156.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $135.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

