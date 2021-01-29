Loveless Wealth Management LLC Sells 370 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 1.7% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 72.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,917,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,056,000 after purchasing an additional 808,118 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Zoetis by 16.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,236,000 after purchasing an additional 322,435 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $39,829,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $39,310,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 2,621.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 222,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,886,000 after purchasing an additional 214,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,789.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $156.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.04. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

