Loveless Wealth Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

USB stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $55.69. The stock has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.77 and its 200 day moving average is $40.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

