Loveless Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of ITT by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 782,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,383,000 after purchasing an additional 296,840 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in ITT by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $77.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.67. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $82.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.43.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

