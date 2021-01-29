Loveless Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Brooks Automation comprises 1.3% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 82,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRKS shares. Stephens raised shares of Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.78.

In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 13,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $973,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $1,936,967.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,836,978.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

BRKS opened at $78.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.67 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $86.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.80.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

