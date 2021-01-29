Loveless Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,201 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,201 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Target by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,986,521 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,138,000 after acquiring an additional 68,502 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Target by 4.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,808,312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,666,000 after purchasing an additional 83,022 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Target by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,484,512 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,692,000 after purchasing an additional 321,139 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Target by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,475,307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $232,243,000 after buying an additional 91,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,069,718 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $168,396,000 after buying an additional 175,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.71.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $183.28 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

